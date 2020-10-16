Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is an operator of international and bilingual K-12 schools primarily in China. The Company provides bilingual, kindergarten, training and other educational services. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is based in Foshan, China. “
NYSE:BEDU opened at $6.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.52 million, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.05. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the second quarter valued at about $276,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,794,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after acquiring an additional 64,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.
Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Company Profile
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.
See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (BEDU)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.