Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is an operator of international and bilingual K-12 schools primarily in China. The Company provides bilingual, kindergarten, training and other educational services. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is based in Foshan, China. “

Get Bright Scholar Education Holdngs alerts:

NYSE:BEDU opened at $6.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.52 million, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.05. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $103.63 million during the quarter. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 7.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the second quarter valued at about $276,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,794,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after acquiring an additional 64,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (BEDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.