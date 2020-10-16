Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $16.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.58. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $17.10.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.00%.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, Director Laurie A. Hawkes purchased 55,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $945,200.00. Also, SVP Kristen Duckles purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00.

About Broadstone Net Lease

There is no company description available for Broadstone Net Lease Inc

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Analyst Recommendations for Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit