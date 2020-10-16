Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $16.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.58. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $17.10.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.00%.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, Director Laurie A. Hawkes purchased 55,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $945,200.00. Also, SVP Kristen Duckles purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00.

