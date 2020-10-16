Brokerages Set Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Target Price at $127.13

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,951.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 9,526 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $1,076,152.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at $667,426.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,068 shares of company stock worth $9,056,979 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 109.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 183.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 189.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

ADI traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.26. The company had a trading volume of 39,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $127.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

