Brokerages Set Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Price Target at $16.99

Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.99.

Several analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HSBC cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Richard Glasier purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $14.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,451,047. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.96. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

