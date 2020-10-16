Brokerages Set Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) PT at $10.60

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on IRWD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

In other news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $77,671.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 13,525,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,053,000 after acquiring an additional 78,192 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,379,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after acquiring an additional 336,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,132,000 after acquiring an additional 98,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,490,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after buying an additional 500,309 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 63,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,572. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $14.10.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.38 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 160.69%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

