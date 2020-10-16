Brokerages Set Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) PT at $10.60

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.60.
Several research firms have issued reports on IRWD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.
In other news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $77,671.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 63,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,572. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $14.10.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.38 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 160.69%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.
