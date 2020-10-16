Brokerages Set NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target at $44.00

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

NXRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.14 per share, with a total value of $98,736.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 324.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 215.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,149. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.03. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $52.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.49.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.88). NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 62.17%. Equities analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.