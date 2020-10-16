Brokerages Set NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target at $44.00

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

NXRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.14 per share, with a total value of $98,736.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 324.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 215.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,149. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.03. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $52.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.49.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.88). NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 62.17%. Equities analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit