Brokerages Set US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Price Target at $50.00

Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several analysts recently commented on ECOL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of US Ecology from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of US Ecology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of ECOL stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.83. 1,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.70. US Ecology has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $67.24.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $213.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.50 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 34.42%. Analysts expect that US Ecology will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other US Ecology news, Director E Renae Conley acquired 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $100,037.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 21,448 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 217,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 71,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after buying an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

