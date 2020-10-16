Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at B. Riley

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.71.
NYSE:BC traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.64. 2,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -258.76 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.69.
In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,714.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,495.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 659.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.
