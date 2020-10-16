Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at B. Riley

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.71.

NYSE:BC traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.64. 2,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -258.76 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $987.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,714.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,495.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 659.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

