BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $16.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.58. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $17.10.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.00%.

In other news, SVP Kristen Duckles acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Also, Director Laurie A. Hawkes acquired 55,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $945,200.00.

Broadstone Net Lease

