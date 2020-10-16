BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $22.62 on Monday. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $28.45.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

