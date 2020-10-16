Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) PT Raised to $125.00 at UBS Group

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $91.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CDNS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.55.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $115.96 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.80.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 50.84%. The business had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,618,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 269,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,613,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $5,469,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,569 shares of company stock worth $15,402,667. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 31,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

