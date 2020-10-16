Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Cake Box (LON:CBOX) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Cake Box in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

CBOX opened at GBX 176.80 ($2.31) on Monday. Cake Box has a 52-week low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 193 ($2.52). The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.27. The company has a market cap of $66.60 million and a P/E ratio of 22.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 168.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 156.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Cake Box’s previous dividend of $1.60. Cake Box’s dividend payout ratio is 0.39%.

In related news, insider Sukh Ram Chamda sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.22), for a total value of £6,375,000 ($8,328,978.31).

About Cake Box

Cake Box Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of confectionery and property holding activities in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

