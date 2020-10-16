Canaccord Genuity Raises Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target to $61.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Castle Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.02. The company has a market cap of $999.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.77 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $55.31.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 25,112 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $1,190,559.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 13,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $556,605.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 569,941 shares of company stock worth $27,821,561. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,149,000 after acquiring an additional 441,637 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,418,000 after acquiring an additional 322,259 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,438,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 4,164.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 254,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,646,000. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

