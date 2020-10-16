CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Get CarGurus alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CARG. ValuEngine cut CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered CarGurus from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.30.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $22.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average is $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.86. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $40.91.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 24,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $734,706.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,485,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $83,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,263,069.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 735,498 shares of company stock worth $18,937,495 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 36.1% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 74.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 106,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 45,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 181.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after purchasing an additional 725,384 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 22.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 40.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarGurus (CARG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.