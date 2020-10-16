Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.96. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, June 26th. HSBC lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.16.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

