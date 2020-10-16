Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Announces Earnings Results

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold”.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

