Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Cowen cut Carpenter Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $18.50 on Monday. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $54.90. The company has a market cap of $887.02 million, a PE ratio of -1,850,000.00 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average is $21.67.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $437.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.