Carrefour (EPA:CA) Given a €17.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CA has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €15.10 ($17.76) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.80 ($16.24) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrefour has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.48 ($19.39).

Shares of CA opened at €14.03 ($16.50) on Monday. Carrefour has a 1-year low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 1-year high of €23.68 ($27.86). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.77.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

