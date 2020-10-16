Caspian (CSP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,644.00

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last week, Caspian has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Caspian has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $3,644.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00039125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008827 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006385 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $541.98 or 0.04783334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031345 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00046066 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a token. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

