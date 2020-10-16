Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $61.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $50.79 on Monday. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $55.31. The firm has a market cap of $999.65 million, a P/E ratio of 461.77 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average of $40.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.33. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $156,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $208,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,572,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,519,741.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 569,941 shares of company stock valued at $27,821,561. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 149,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 98,866 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 643.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,024.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 20,491 shares during the period. 59.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit