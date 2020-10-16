Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $61.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $50.79 on Monday. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $55.31. The firm has a market cap of $999.65 million, a P/E ratio of 461.77 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average of $40.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.33. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $156,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $208,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,572,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,519,741.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 569,941 shares of company stock valued at $27,821,561. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 149,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 98,866 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 643.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,024.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 20,491 shares during the period. 59.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

