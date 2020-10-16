Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Ci Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of CBIO stock opened at $5.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $127.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $8.94.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

