Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Caterpillar from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BofA Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.16.

NYSE:CAT opened at $165.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. Caterpillar has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $165.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.04. The stock has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

