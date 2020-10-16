CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Down 10% Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 10% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $601,536.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Coinsuper, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00038888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008811 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005945 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.78 or 0.04764288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031307 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00046038 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Bancor Network, RightBTC and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.