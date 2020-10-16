Celer Network 1-Day Volume Tops $3.37 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 16th. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $16.84 million and $3.37 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Bilaxy, Binance and TOKOK. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00039125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008827 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006385 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $541.98 or 0.04783334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031345 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00046066 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,958,614,878 tokens. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Gate.io, Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

