Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.97.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $2,309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,378 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,016. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Centene by 45.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,058,000 after buying an additional 7,617,774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,465,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,264 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 171.5% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 6,515,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,386.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,456,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,175,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,663 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNC stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.47. 63,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,662,588. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.45. Centene has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

