Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Cut to C$19.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$19.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 44.66% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.50.
Centerra Gold stock traded up C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$13.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,522. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.52 and a twelve month high of C$19.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Scott Graeme Perry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.23, for a total value of C$182,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,098,974.11. Also, Director Jacques Perron sold 25,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.62, for a total value of C$415,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,520,985.81. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,270.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.
