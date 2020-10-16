Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Cut to C$19.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$19.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 44.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.50.

Centerra Gold stock traded up C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$13.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,522. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.52 and a twelve month high of C$19.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$299.05 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 2.0629504 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Scott Graeme Perry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.23, for a total value of C$182,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,098,974.11. Also, Director Jacques Perron sold 25,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.62, for a total value of C$415,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,520,985.81. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,270.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

