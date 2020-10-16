Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

CVCY stock opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $169.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Musson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $60,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick A. Luis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $48,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $88,342.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,456 shares of company stock worth $224,450 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 216,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

