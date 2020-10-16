CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CEVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of CEVA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of CEVA from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of CEVA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Get CEVA alerts:

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $43.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.96. CEVA has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $972.34 million, a P/E ratio of 626.86 and a beta of 1.43.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. CEVA had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CEVA will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 35,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,512,354.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $100,206.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,975 shares in the company, valued at $727,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,791 shares of company stock worth $4,066,486 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,950,000 after acquiring an additional 24,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CEVA by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in CEVA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 311,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after buying an additional 14,460 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in CEVA by 2.3% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 210,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in CEVA by 8.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 169,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.