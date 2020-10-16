Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Lowered to $86.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price lowered by HSBC from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.99% from the stock’s previous close.

CVX has been the subject of several other reports. Truist lowered shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Chevron has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $122.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,483.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.