China Agri-Business (OTCMKTS:CHBU) & Calyxt (OTCMKTS:CLXT) Head to Head Analysis

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) and China Agri-Business (OTCMKTS:CHBU) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Calyxt alerts:

This table compares Calyxt and China Agri-Business’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calyxt -392.49% -77.67% -54.49% China Agri-Business N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Calyxt and China Agri-Business’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calyxt $7.30 million 18.14 -$39.61 million ($1.21) -3.30 China Agri-Business N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Agri-Business has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Calyxt.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Calyxt and China Agri-Business, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calyxt 0 5 1 0 2.17 China Agri-Business 0 0 0 0 N/A

Calyxt presently has a consensus target price of $7.20, suggesting a potential upside of 80.45%. Given Calyxt’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Calyxt is more favorable than China Agri-Business.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Calyxt shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Calyxt shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Calyxt has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Agri-Business has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Calyxt beats China Agri-Business on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc., a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc. in May 2015. Calyxt, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota. Calyxt, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cellectis S.A.

China Agri-Business Company Profile

China Agri-Business, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of non-toxic fertilizer, bactericide, and fungicide products used for farming in the People's Republic of China. The company offers organic biochemical agricultural application products, including Xinsheng Luyuan, a line of fertilizer products whose primary function is to increase agricultural production; Xinsheng Lufeng, a line of organic soil amendment products that acts as a bactericide; and Xinsheng Huang-jin-gai, a line of amino acid fertilizer products designed to help crops absorb calcium and to enhance their quality. It also provides Xinsheng Jia-tian-xia, a line of humic acid fertilizer products designed to enhance the quality of crops; and Xinsheng Bai-le, a line of amino acid fertilizer products designed to provide supplementary micro-nutrients to crops, and to help crops grow with balanced nutrition. In addition, the company manufactures other agrochemical products, including diafenthiuron, prochloraz, and seed coating agents and preparations. China Agri-Business, Inc. sells its products primarily through wholesale and retail distributors. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Xian, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.