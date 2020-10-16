Chromadex’s (CDXC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Oct 16th, 2020

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Chromadex from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chromadex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Chromadex from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Chromadex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chromadex has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.19.

Shares of Chromadex stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $314.28 million, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.75. Chromadex has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chromadex will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Chromadex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Chromadex during the second quarter worth $95,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chromadex by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 29,849 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chromadex by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Chromadex by 478.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares during the period. 22.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

