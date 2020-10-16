Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.31.

CHUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Chuy’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Chuy’s from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

CHUY stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,527. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.93 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Chuy’s news, Director Ira L. Zecher sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $55,974.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,565 shares in the company, valued at $128,936.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chuy’s by 51.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,860,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,559,000 after purchasing an additional 973,424 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Chuy’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 877,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chuy’s by 23.2% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 780,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 147,020 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 14,105.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 541,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after buying an additional 537,258 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 52,763 shares during the period.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

