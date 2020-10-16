Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CDTX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of CDTX opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $128.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.84. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.61% and a negative return on equity of 102.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $60,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $80,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.