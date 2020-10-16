Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Given New $11.00 Price Target at B. Riley Securities

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its target price cut by B. Riley Securities from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cinemark from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of CNK opened at $7.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.93. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $37.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s revenue was down 99.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cinemark will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Cinemark by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 870,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 145,200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 417,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 101,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

