Citigroup Begins Coverage on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Snowflake has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $264.95.

SNOW stock opened at $241.00 on Monday. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $208.55 and a 1-year high of $319.00.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

