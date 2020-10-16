Citigroup Raises Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $250.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DE. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $216.08.

NYSE:DE opened at $238.24 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $240.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,668 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,047. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

