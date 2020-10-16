Citigroup Upgrades Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

NCMGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newcrest Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newcrest Mining from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Newcrest Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Newcrest Mining stock opened at $22.52 on Monday. Newcrest Mining has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $27.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.27. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; and Lihir, Papua New Guinea.

