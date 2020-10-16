ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Short Interest Up 147.6% in September

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 147.6% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

LRGE traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $47.77. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,722. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average is $41.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 77.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the second quarter valued at about $369,000.

