Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLF. ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,017,071 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,255 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 40.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,816,751 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,748,000 after buying an additional 3,687,729 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,765,973 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,829,000 after buying an additional 1,336,842 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 58.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515,053 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,784,000 after buying an additional 2,038,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 112.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,897,552 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,994,000 after buying an additional 1,535,996 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.56. The company had a trading volume of 82,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,682,053. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.00 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.20. Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.