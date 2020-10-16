CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CCNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on CNB Financial in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CNB Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.01. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $33.78.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.32. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $37.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Francis X. Straub III purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $99,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,203.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Varischetti purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 27,806 shares of company stock valued at $560,432. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. 40.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

