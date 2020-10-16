Commodore Applied Technologies (OTCMKTS:CXIA) vs. Heritage-Crystal Clean (OTCMKTS:HCCI) Financial Survey

Commodore Applied Technologies (OTCMKTS:CXIA) and Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Commodore Applied Technologies and Heritage-Crystal Clean, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commodore Applied Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage-Crystal Clean 0 1 4 0 2.80

Heritage-Crystal Clean has a consensus price target of $22.80, indicating a potential upside of 46.25%. Given Heritage-Crystal Clean’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage-Crystal Clean is more favorable than Commodore Applied Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.1% of Heritage-Crystal Clean shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of Commodore Applied Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Heritage-Crystal Clean shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Commodore Applied Technologies and Heritage-Crystal Clean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commodore Applied Technologies N/A N/A N/A Heritage-Crystal Clean 1.50% 4.25% 2.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Commodore Applied Technologies and Heritage-Crystal Clean’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commodore Applied Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Heritage-Crystal Clean $444.43 million 0.82 $8.36 million $0.92 16.95

Heritage-Crystal Clean has higher revenue and earnings than Commodore Applied Technologies.

Summary

Heritage-Crystal Clean beats Commodore Applied Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commodore Applied Technologies Company Profile

Commodore Applied Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental monitoring and engineering services. The company was founded in March 1996 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc., through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business. The Environmental Services segment offers parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck, antifreeze recycling, and field services. The Oil Business segment engages in the collection of used oil, the sale of recycled fuel oil, and used oil filter removal and disposal activities, as well as the re-refining of used oil into lubricant base oil and other products. This segment also collects and disposes waste water. As of March 02, 2020, the company operated through 89 branches serving approximately 90,000 customer locations. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Elgin, Illinois.

