Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

CFRUY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

OTCMKTS:CFRUY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.73. 308,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,199. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $8.37. The company has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

