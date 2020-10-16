Compound Price Tops $103.73 on Top Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $103.73 or 0.00913892 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $344.36 million and approximately $91.92 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Compound has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000599 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,319,780 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Compound

Compound can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars.

