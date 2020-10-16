Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comstock Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s oil and natural gas reserve base is entirely concentrated in the Gulf of Mexico, Southeast Texas and East Texas/North Louisiana regions. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRK. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Comstock Resources from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.60 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.40.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 141.75 and a beta of 2.08.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $179.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stuart D. Porter sold 9,842,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $55,118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

