Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CNCE. BidaskClub raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.83.

NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $11.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $336.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $13.09.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 1,108.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 383,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 469,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 60,764 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 23,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 73,780 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

