Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $209.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $200.00 to $209.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $198.37.

STZ opened at $181.55 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $208.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,008.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.74.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $27,429,862.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,280 shares in the company, valued at $54,582,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 172,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $31,095,367.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 616,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,153,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 55.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

