Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Atlantic Securities

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was downgraded by stock analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $196.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.96% from the company’s current price.

STZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.37.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $181.55 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $208.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.74. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,008.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 172,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $31,095,367.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 616,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,153,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $27,429,862.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,582,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

