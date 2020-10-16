Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory and immunologic disorders. The company’s lead product candidates consists of CPI-1205, which inhibits enhancer of zeste homolog 2 and CPI-0610, which inhibits bromodomain and extra terminal domain. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

CNST has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 19.17 and a current ratio of 19.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.91. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

