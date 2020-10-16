Constellation Price Reaches $0.0111 on Top Exchanges (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last week, Constellation has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Constellation token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, Kucoin and Bilaxy. Constellation has a total market cap of $14.11 million and $78,987.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00038888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008811 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005945 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.78 or 0.04764288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031307 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00046038 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

DAG is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, IDEX, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

