Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTTAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Continental from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Continental in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $11.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. Continental has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter. Continental had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Continental will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

